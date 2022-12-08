Ulzzang Generation

Not Available

Korea is looking for one of the best ulzzangs of 2009, and they gathered some of the most famous ones on this show. In the first episode of season 1, they introduce 10 ulzzangs that were chosen carefully from many entries. They have already created much commotion among netizens on the internet by posting pictures of themselves. They would get a huge number of views on their sites every day, and some already have fanbases. In this show, the real sides of these ulzzangs will be revealed through mission games and more.