Umeed is a Pakistani social soap Hailing from a lower middle-class family, Umeed is a young and innocent girl who shares a strong and loving bond with her mother, Zainab. Things come crashing down for the family when Saleem (Umeed's father) falls into the trap of stereotyping his own family due to financial hardships. With her marriage at stake and a daughter to take care of, Zainab stands up for herself and struggles to ward off the stigma around divorce. However, society's cruel remarks hold her back. The story follows struggle of Zainab and her daughter, Umeed as they face hardships in their lives. produced by Abdullah Kadwani