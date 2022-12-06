Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Not Available

29-year-old Kimmy Schmidt adjusts to life after her rescue from a doomsday cult in Indiana where she and three other women were held for 15 years. Determined to be seen as something other than a victim and armed only with a positive attitude, Kimmy decides to restart her life by moving to New York City, where she quickly befriends her street-wise landlady, Lillian Kaushtupper, finds a roommate in struggling actor, Titus Andromedon, and gains a job as a nanny for the melancholy and out-of-touch socialite, Jacqueline Voorhees. With their help, Kimmy struggles to adapt to an unfamiliar world and jump-start the adult life that had been taken from her.