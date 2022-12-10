Not Available

UnCabaret pushes comedy to the edge! The Hollywood Reporter calls the legendary show that launched the alternative comedy movement "A radical comedic conspiracy...outrageously funny!" Each show features established stand-up performers, special musical guests and some of the brightest new talent from shows like SNL, Chelsea Lately and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Episodes are taped at the weekly live showin a swanky little club in Downtown Los Angeles. At UnCabaret the acts keep it real, telling the awesome truth.