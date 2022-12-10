Not Available

Uncle Jack was a children's TV show which aired on BBC1 in the early 1990s. The show's hero, Jack Green, and his family are on a mission to save the planet. Jack Green's arch nemesis was a woman who was only known as The Vixen who would be planning on overtaking the world. Uncle Jack ran for four series; each had an environmental message: ⁕Uncle Jack and Operation Green ⁕Uncle Jack and the Loch Noch Monster ⁕Uncle Jack and the Dark Side of the Moon ⁕Uncle Jack and Cleopatra's Mummy