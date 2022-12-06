Not Available

Danny Burton is a 30-ish carefree single guy who has watched most of his friends move on to serious relationships. When his last remaining friend Shannon moves out to get married, Danny searches for a new roommate. A promising candidate is Justin, the owner of Black Eyes Bar (frequently mispronounced "Black Guys Bar") in the Detroit suburb of Ferndale. Justin and his friends – the creepy Burski, oddball Shelly, and recently out-of-the-closet Brett – all have certain qualities that make them appear "undateable". While Danny himself has good luck getting women into bed, he is unable or unwilling to form a lasting commitment with any of them. Danny's sister, Leslie, has similar fears about being undateable, having the "baggage" of being a mid-30s divorcee.