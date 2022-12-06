Undeclared

Not Available

College life is seen through the eyes of the new and improved Steven Karp, a kid who grew seven inches over summer -- going from scrawny high school nerd to potentially handsome college student. After saying goodbye to his dad Hal, Steven heads off for his first day of college where he meets his new British roommate, Lloyd, a suave theater major who enlightens Steven in the ways of women. They share a suite with Marshall -- a music major who can only be compared to a really bad Beck -- and Ron -- a business major with a biting sense of humor. They all live just across the hall from Lizzie, the girl who stole Stevens virginity but unfortunately for Steven she has a 'loving' and 'creative' boyfriend back home. And then there's Rachel, Lizzie's panic-stricken roommate who would be just one of the guys if she wasn't so hot. Together they help each other face the freedoms and responsibilities that come along with being away from home for the