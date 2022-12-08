Undeniable

Not Available

Brand new two-part thriller about a woman called Jane Fielding who believes she recognises her mother's killer 23 years after the murder took place. Nearly a quarter of a century later, Jane is married to Rob and has a daughter of her own, but the traumatic events of that day still haunt her. She was the sole witness and is constantly aware that the murderer is still at large. While on a routine visit to hospital, she locks eyes with the man believes killed her mother. Andrew Rawlins is a respected consultant oncologist and family man whose status and impeccable demeanour make him an unlikely suspect. Furthermore, it emerges that Jane has made accusations against others in the past - identifications which proved to be entirely false. Her family and the investigating police begin to worry that this is just another such claim and that Jane is crumbling emotionally before their eyes.