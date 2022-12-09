Under Nineteen

Not Available

Be prepared to witness the birth of a new generation of K-pop idols. 57 aspiring boy band members will come to compete for a spot to be in a new K-pop idol group. The most important factors of being an idol are vocals, rap, and performance. Actress Park So Hyun is the host and the first official supporter of this group. EXID’s Solji and Crush join as vocal directors. Dynamic Duo act as rap directors. Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and SM’s performance director, Hwang Sang Hoon, who is in charge of Super Junior, EXO, and SHINee’s choreography, will be performance directors. Alongside these phenomenal directors, each member will train and learn what it takes to be an idol. They will compete with each other in order to be the final 19. Who will be the final members of the next idol group? You get to choose who will debut. Are you ready to fall in love with them?