Not Available

Under One Roof was a television programme in Singapore. First aired in 1995, Under One Roof was the first locally-produced English-language sitcom in Singapore. A critical and popular success, the show won the Best Comedy Programme or Series Award at the Asian Television Awards in both 1996 and 1997, a Best comedy actor award,three best comedy actress awards and was a finalist in the "Best Sitcom" category at the International Emmy Awards as well as the New York Festivals Awards.It paved the way for future sitcoms like Happy Belly, Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, Mr. Kiasu, and Living with Lydia. It starred a multicultural cast reflecting the ethnic makeup of Singapore: Moses Lim, Koh Chieng Mun, Vernetta Lopez, Nicholas Lee, Andrew Lim, Selena Tan, Zaibo, Norleena Salim and Daisy Irani. In later seasons where Selena Tan's character made an appearance, Chinese-Hong Kong actor Richard Ng was cast to play Bobby, Anita's father.