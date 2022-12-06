Not Available

Welcome to the Under One Roof guide at TV Tome. Under One Roof was a six episode midseason replacement series in spring 1995 and CBS' answer for those who wanted a drama series featuring a predominantly African American cast. It revolved around the upper middle class Langston family in Seattle, Washington, headed by patriarch Neb Langston (James Earl Jones), a widowed police sergeant who shares a home with his married son Ron and his family (Maggie, Charlotte & Derrick), his daughter Ayesha and foster son Marcus.