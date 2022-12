Not Available

This extreme wish fulfilment show will offer celebrities the chance to take on a uniquely personal mission to realise the ambition they have long dreamed of, but until now, were too afraid to carry out. New series Under Pressure will show Vernon Kay and Konnie Huq in a different light as they attempt to achieve a thrilling life long dream. Each show will give us riveting drama, personal insights and genuine jeopardy as this previously out of reach goal slowly becomes a reality.