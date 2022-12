Not Available

Drama series Under The Hammer followed the work of Ben Glazier and Maggie Perowne working for prestigious Auction House Klinskys with the pair having to deal with everything from possible fake paintings of renaissance classics to trouble with modern artists, undiscovered manuscripts and even at one stage a murder investigation. Ben carries something of a torch for Maggie who is involved in an on-off relationship with highly unreliable Nick Roper the wine expert at Klinskys.