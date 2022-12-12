Under the Veil

Not Available

The drama is told in three separate folklore stories about love, lust, vanity, greed and selfishness. {Changing Pins} - Male and female fraternal twins fall in love with different men with the same appearance. The older male twin has an homosexual affair with a Prince of the Liao Kingdom, while the female twin falls in love with a poor scholar. {Judge Lu} - A poor scholar has an affair with a courtesan that resembles his wife. {Chasing Fish} - A scholar becomes the object of affection to a fish spirit and human girl with the face.