Not Available

Series which goes behind the sensational headlines to discover what it is really like to be underage and pregnant. Following a mix of schoolgirl mums and dads from varied backgrounds, the teens tell the story of how their lives are transformed from pregnancy to birth and life with a baby. As well as sharing their hopes and fears, viewers see how the pregnancy affects the rest of their world, from relationships with partners, friends and family to the impact on their education, body image and social life.