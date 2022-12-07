Undercover Boss (CA)

Not Available

CEOs from ten of Canada’s biggest corporations stealthily join the ranks of their own unsuspecting workforce in the anticipated new series Undercover Boss Canada. Each episode features a prominent executive from a Canadian company who goes incognito among their employees. The executive, in disguise, works with their staff who believe they are simply training a new recruit. Each “boss” takes an often emotional journey, discovering the effects their decisions have on others, the perception of the company, and who the unsung heroes of their workforce are. Most importantly, they learn how to apply what they have gained from the experience – both for their company and for themselves.