Chris is 24. He comes from a wealthy middle-class background and is a self-made millionaire. He admits that in the past he has relied on his wealth and material objects to succeed in the dating world, but now he wants to find love with a woman who loves him for who he is and not what he has. Undercover Lover follows this millionaire bachelor disguised as an average cash-strapped guy, as he goes on a series of dates to find a woman who will fall in love with him rather than his wallet. Tired of dating gold diggers, he forgoes his luxury lifestyle, hands over his Rolex, Ferrari and American Express card, and relocates from his swanky London apartment to more humble surroundings where he adjusts to a new modest way of life. With personal assistants and a luxury lifestyle no longer at his disposal, Chris attempts to get stuck into the dating scene, trying everything from cheap local pubs to bowling alleys. Chris always imagined he would marry and have kids before he reached 30 and is now ready to put his plan into action. Can he find true love with a woman who likes him for who he is, and what will happen when he reveals he's a multi-millionaire?