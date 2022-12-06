Undercover Princes

Not Available

Three bachelor princes head for the UK in search of true love. But, to ensure that the people they meet will love them for themselves, and not just their wealth and status, they are going undercover, living and working as "ordinary" people for the first time in their lives. Taking jobs as a barman, a waiter and a hotel housekeeper and sharing a terraced house in Brighton, without their trusty servants, the princes hope to find potential princesses among the "commoners". In a short stay, time is of the essence as they hit the singles scene, trawling bars and clubs, visiting internet dating sites and even trying speed dating.