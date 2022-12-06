Not Available

There's no need to fear! Underdog is here! When criminals in this world appear And break the laws that they should fear And frighten all who see or hear The cry goes up both far and near For Underdog! Underdog! Underdog! Underdog! Speed of lightning, roar of thunder Fighting all who rob or plunder Underdog. Underdog! When in this world the headlines read Of those whose hearts are filled with greed Who rob and steal from those who need To right this wrong with blinding speed Goes Underdog! Underdog! Underdog! Underdog! Speed of lightning, roar of thunder Fighting all who rob or plunder Underdog. Underdog! ** The original airing order of the episodes is not available, but if you uncover it or have some info to add, please submit it. Thanks. **