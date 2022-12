Not Available

Underground BBQ Challenge pits neighbors against neighbors across the country in an epic BBQ cooking contest. Host and acclaimed chef G. Garvin offers two teams of local grill masters a chance to prove they’ve got the chops to represent their town with the tastiest, most creatively cooked and presented BBQ. Garvin and two local judges decide which neighborhood’s dish will win the Underground BBQ Challenge and the $10,000 prize. (Source: Travel Channel)