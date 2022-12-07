Not Available

Undermind

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Personnel Officer Drew Heriot returns to England after working in Australia to discover his brother behaving oddly, to the distress of his sister-in-law Anne. Investigating together they discover that a disembodied alien force is using high frequency signals to brainwash people - including Drew's brother - into committing subversive acts, as a prelude to a full-scale invasion. Together, Drew and Anne battle to stop the acts of sabotage while trying to alert the authorities to the danger

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images