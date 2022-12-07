Not Available

Underwater Universe presents a comprehensive look at the fascinating dark side of the world’s oceans. Building on HISTORY's successful 2009 Underwater Universe special, this new limited series goes deep to explore undersea forces that have brought terror and destruction to our planet throughout history. Beneath the surface of our oceans, tides and currents, predators, lethal pressure and killer shockwaves create ongoing and ominous threats. CGI animation, heart-stopping cinematography and submersible expedition footage shed new light on hard science, dramatic historical stories and riveting first-person accounts.