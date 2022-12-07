Une Famille formidable

Not Available

The newspaper of the Beaumont family is the least hectic. It must be said that Catherine, a doctor, and Jacques, a restaurant owner and former owner of Gastronomic Beaumont, have between them six children: Audrey, the eldest daughter of Catherine, Nicolas, Frederick, Jose and twins Jeremiah and Manon . They are also surrounded by Richard, a family friend who does qu'enchaîner gaffes, Paula, the clairvoyant sister of Catherine, Michael, the biological father of Audrey, or Queen, the former mistress of Nicolas and associated Jacques, a millionaire.