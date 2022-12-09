Not Available

Buried deep in the forests surrounding the small town of Falls City, Oregon is a fortune that only a few men know how to find. During the weeks leading up to the holiday rush, they are on the hunt for one of the most expensive delicacies in the world: black truffles. For the foragers of Oregon, truffles are actually more valuable than gold. This season, an historic drought hits Oregon and then winter comes early, bringing the truffle supply to an all-time low with prices predicted to hit an all-time high. With increased competition between the foragers and even more diggers seeking riches, the truffle men of Oregon will be pushed to their limits to survive.