Unemployed Romance

Im Seung Hee scribbles her days away in hopes of becoming a drama writer, but there are a few things holding her back from her big break: specifically, she’s broke and lives off of unemployment benefits. Things get tricky when Seung Hee’s first love, Kim Jong Dae, ends up working at the benefit office, but this embarrassing encounter just may turn out to be the story of a lifetime. While it may seem like the trouble with being a writer is being a paid one, Seung Hee needs to learn a thing or two about the biggest hurdle of all: living a love story worth telling.