Unexpected Business

A variety show in which Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung transform into the bosses of a supermarket. The show will give these two men, who have lived their whole lives in the city, a chance to experience life in the countryside. They will blend into the neighborhood and experience the ups and downs of operating a supermarket that is busy at times and quiet at other times. A key point of the show is the beautiful landscapes in the countryside, as well as a look into the diverse needs of the people who come to the supermarket.