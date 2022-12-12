Unexpected Country Diary

Not Available

Han Ji Yool works as a veterinarian in Seoul. One day, he receives a phone call from his grandfather. His grandfather doesn’t mention specifics, but his voice sounds serious. Han Ji Yool decides to go to Heedong Village, where his grandfather lives and runs an animal clinic. There, Han Ji Yool meets police officer Ahn Ja Young. It turns out his grandfather is actually touring Europe. According to the note left by his grandfather, Han Ji Yool has to take over his grandfather’s animal clinic for a half year, while his grandfather is away. Even when Ahn Ja Young was preparing for her test to become a police officer, she wanted to work as a police officer in Heedong Village, where she grew up. She is usually the first one to appear and provide help to residents in need. She helps Han Ji Yool solve inconveniences related to his daily life in the village and they develop a romantic relationship.