Not Available

Unexplained Mysteries takes us on a quest of weekly paranormal encounters. They'll be interviews from people who have experienced everything from crop circles to UFO's to near-death experiences. Unexplained Mysteries takes us beyond our imaginations and explores those ancient riddles that we've been questioning. When it comes to reality programming, truth is stranger then fiction. The signs are everywhere. . . Unexplained Mysteries is produced in Hollywood, California, and distributed by Paramount Domestic Television.