Not Available

Yukihira Natsumi is a no-nonsense, intelligent, Tokyo homicide cop with a bad reputation for not working well with others and pushing the limits of the law. As she sees it, her only job is bringing in the bad guys and the results are all that counts. In so, 5 years ago she had to pull her weapon and kill a man, earning the ire and distrust of some of her coworkers and members of the community. To bring balance to her life, she must deal with work, a divorce, and caring of her young daughter. A dark crime drama of a serial murderer who is serializing the murders in short stories.