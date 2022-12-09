Not Available

Unfaithful

  • Drama

Director

Didier Le Pêcheur

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Storia Television

This is the story of Emma Sandrelli, a doctor who is close to her patients and caring mother, whose life is about to explode when she learns that her husband has had an affair with a young woman for several months . Then begins for her a real descent into hell that will lead her very, very far ... (Adaptation of the original series "Doctor Foster")

Cast

Claire KeimEmma Sandrelli
Jonathan ZaccaïMatteo Sandrelli
Chloé JouannetCandice
Vanessa DavidGwenaëlle
Félix LefebvreLuigi
Philippe TorretonRodolphe

