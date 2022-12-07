Unfolding Universe

Not Available

The Milky Way contains more than 200 billion stars and a seemingly infinite number of planets. Where did our magnificent galaxy come from and what will become of it? Astronomers have charted remarkable changes in the Milky Way in just the past century, no more than a cosmic microsecond. Millions of stars, like our own Sun, have been devoured by a monstrous galactic void. Discovery Channel follows a group of leading astronomers and scientists as they attempt to unlock the mysteries of this insatiable vortex. They don't know what they'll find there...only that this hellish realm harbours clues to the fate of our galaxy.