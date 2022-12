Not Available

Unforgettable is a Venezuelan telenovela that was produced by and seen on Venezuela's Radio Caracas Televisión. It was written by Carlos González Vega, Manuel Mendoza, Sonia Nobre de Melo, Humberto 'Kiko' Olivieri, and Marco Tulio Socorro and directed by Tony Rodrígues and Rafael Suárez. This telenovela lasted 120 episodes and was distributed internationally by RCTV International.