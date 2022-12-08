Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva

Not Available

The exclusive dance reality show â€œUngalil Yaar Prabhudeva â€ has once again been launched victoriously by Mr. Prabhudeva himself. The most waited 2nd season of this show has pulled in enormous new talents, unexpected heights of victory, and many evolving young talents on to the lime light. Thousands of participations from all over the country, filtered contestants, life time hard work, too many sacrifices and power packed competition, and every contestant aiming for the one and only TITLE. The final winner would carry the proud and honorable title of being rewarded the next Prabhudeva. And would also be awarded apartments worth 40 lakhs sponsored by Om Shakthi Homes. And the winner also gets an invaluable opportunity of dancing with the legendary Demi god of dance Mr. Prabhudeva during the exclusive star rated WORLD TOUR.