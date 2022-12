Not Available

Jack Malloy is the hallucinating father who works at a used car lot. Jennifer "Jennie" Slattery Malloy is the mother who hates Ryan and Ross, her two sons. Ryan Malloy is the oldest son who is not too bright. Tiffany Malloy is the beautiful smart daughter. Ross Malloy is the youngest forgotten child. Mr. Floppy is Jack's stuffed rabbit who he sees come to life.