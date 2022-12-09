Not Available

Unhappy Go Lucky!

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SILVER LINK.

The story centers around class 1-7 of Tennogofune Academy, where all the students with "bad karma" or misfortune seem to have been gathered. Hibari, a student in this class, meets the unlucky Hanako and the perennially unhealthy Botan on her first day of school, and together they try to find a way to turn their school life into a happy one.

Cast

Haruka ShiraishiRuri "Hibari" Hibarigaoka (Main Character)
Hibiku YamamuraHibiki Hagyuu (Main Character)
Kiyono YasunoBotan Kumegawa (Main Character)
Mayu YoshiokaRen "Len" Ekoda (Main Character)
Yumiri HanamoriAnne "Hanako" Hanakoizumi (Main Character)
Chitose MorinagaTimothy / Tsubaki Sayama

