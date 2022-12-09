Unhappy Go Lucky!

The story centers around class 1-7 of Tennogofune Academy, where all the students with "bad karma" or misfortune seem to have been gathered. Hibari, a student in this class, meets the unlucky Hanako and the perennially unhealthy Botan on her first day of school, and together they try to find a way to turn their school life into a happy one.
|Haruka Shiraishi
|Ruri "Hibari" Hibarigaoka (Main Character)
|Hibiku Yamamura
|Hibiki Hagyuu (Main Character)
|Kiyono Yasuno
|Botan Kumegawa (Main Character)
|Mayu Yoshioka
|Ren "Len" Ekoda (Main Character)
|Yumiri Hanamori
|Anne "Hanako" Hanakoizumi (Main Character)
|Chitose Morinaga
|Timothy / Tsubaki Sayama
