Are aliens real? Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato will try and seek out an answer to that question in Unidentified. First announced back in May, the four-part, unscripted, limited series arrives on Peacock next month and follows Lovato; their sister, Dallas; and their skeptical friend, Matthew, as they speak with UFO experts and eyewitnesses; unearth government reports; and conduct tests at known supernatural hot spots.