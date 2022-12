Not Available

Unit 13 is a special investigation team, which is investigating large crime organizations, which sometimes involves unorthodox methods. Unit 13 is working to bring down the syndicate called Scylla. The team of head inspector Ruard Talsma and district attorney Adrienne Rieding is confronted with the syndicate that seems to know about their every move in advance. The show is partly based on the IRT-affaire which took place in the Netherlands in the early 90's.