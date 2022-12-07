Not Available

Unit One (Danish title: Rejseholdet) is a Danish television crime series starring Charlotte Fich and Mads Mikkelsen. Produced by Danmarks Radio (DR), the program aired 32 episodes spanning four seasons from 2000 to 2004. Each episode revolved around an elite mobile police task force called "Unit One" that travels around Denmark helping local police solve crimes. Cases portrayed in the show were loosely based upon actual incidents of sensational crimes such as murders, kidnappings, cross-border sex traffic and child pornography.