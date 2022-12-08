Not Available

“Bacon is undeniably, irrefutably one of the most popular foods in America. What was once a measly breakfast side dish is now the garnish du jour, as the artistic centerpiece of traditional recipes and in avant-garde pairings with ice cream, jam, and cocktails,” said Marc Etkind, SVP of Content Strategy for Destination America. “It’s no wonder bacon is in high demand, but it certainly won’t be in short supply on "UNITED STATES OF BACON". If only television screens were scratch and sniff!” “As a chef, bacon is among the foods closest to my heart. But with a bacon shortage looming, my quest to taste the best dishes in America takes on national importance,” said host Todd Fisher. “UNITED STATES OF BACON" is the only show on television dedicated to bacon and all of its inspired recipes, and we’re happy to be documenting them for posterity.” (Source: Destination America)