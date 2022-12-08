Not Available

The average American male spends 198 months watching TV in his lifetime. That is one example of the statistics viewers might learn by watching ``United Stats of America,'' each episode of which accounts for 60 minutes of that TV-watching time. The program, hosted by comedians and identical twins Randy and Jason Sklar, reveals the stories behind some of the most surprising and interesting stats in American history. The wisecracking brothers, who have an obsession with numbers, travel across the country to uncover hidden facts about the nation and its residents. The use of computer technology and infographics help bring the numbers to life for viewers. Statistics featured in the show include information about money (how much we make and how we spend it), free time (what we do with it and how to make more of it) and how much time Americans spend, or perhaps waste, in traffic -- hint: it's in the billions of hours annually. Doesn't make your commute seem that bad now, right?