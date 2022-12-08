Not Available

How did a ticket to a boxing match seal the fate of notorious mobster Lucky Luciano? What does a farmer’s seed planter have to do with making America a superpower? And how did an X-Ray machine give Teddy Roosevelt the keys the White House? Sometimes the biggest moments depend on the smallest details–and the most ordinary objects. Buried in attics, hidden in private collections, and secreted away in the rarely seen archives are artifacts, objects and curiosities that come together to tell the epic story of America. From the producers of Pawn Stars and featuring Rick Harrison, United Stuff of America is a cross-country treasure hunt that uncovers America’s most fascinating stuff, and the unexpected stories it reveals about us and our most epic and notorious moments. This isn’t history from a textbook; it’s history that you can hold in your hands.