Not Available

A limited six-part series, UNLEASHED: K-9 BROWARD COUNTY is a candid look into the dangerous, yet surprisingly funny world of a K-9 unit - from foot chases and guns to bathroom breaks and dog food runs. Each 30-minute episode follows Deputy Jerry Wengert, his loyal canine Bali, and partner Detective Geoff Brown as they work together in one of the most treacherous and unpredictable units in law enforcement. Whether they are chasing down armed carjackers, fleeing drug dealers or tracking down an elusive cat burglar, they are tireless in their efforts to bring suspects to justice while maintaining a sense of humor.