Three individuals (a Super Sentai otaku, a cosplay otaku, and a closet anime otaku) are chosen by a beautiful scientist otaku to become the "Unofficial Sentai Akibaranger" and "protect Akihabara" from powerful otaku villains that only exist in their delusions. However, the otaku fight eventually gets literally real when their "otaku enemies" begin to materialize in the real world.
|Masato Wada
|Nobuo Akagi / Akiba Red
|Shinpei Takagi
|Takuma Tsuzuki / Akiba Red (Episodio 11)
|Karin Ogino
|Yumeria Moegi / Akiba Yellow
|Rica Matsumoto
|Masako Yamada / Akiba Yellow (Episodio 5)
|Kyoko Hinami
|Mitsuki Aoyagi / Akiba Blue (Primeira Temporada)
