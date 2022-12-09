Not Available

Unofficial Sentai Akibaranger

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company, Ltd.

Three individuals (a Super Sentai otaku, a cosplay otaku, and a closet anime otaku) are chosen by a beautiful scientist otaku to become the "Unofficial Sentai Akibaranger" and "protect Akihabara" from powerful otaku villains that only exist in their delusions. However, the otaku fight eventually gets literally real when their "otaku enemies" begin to materialize in the real world.

Cast

Masato WadaNobuo Akagi / Akiba Red
Shinpei TakagiTakuma Tsuzuki / Akiba Red (Episodio 11)
Karin OginoYumeria Moegi / Akiba Yellow
Rica MatsumotoMasako Yamada / Akiba Yellow (Episodio 5)
Kyoko HinamiMitsuki Aoyagi / Akiba Blue (Primeira Temporada)

