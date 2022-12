Not Available

Unpretty Rapstar is considered the female version of popular show Show Me The Money. It is a survival show featuring female rappers from South Korea. The first season stars Jessi (Lucky J), Jolly V, Cheetah (Blacklist), Jimin (AOA), Tymee, Kisum, Lil Cham, Yuk Jidam and Jace (Miss $). The second season stars Yubin (Wonder Girls), Hyolyn (Sistar), Yezi (Fiestar), Gilme (Clover), Kasper (Play the Siren), Heize, KittiB, Truedy, Sua (YG Trainee), Ash-B and Jiyoon (4minute).