Unrequited Love

A story about a girl's one-sided love for a boy that follows them until they bravely face their feelings for each other. Luo Zhi and Huainan were childhood playmates when they attended a wedding. Because of a family problem, Luo Zhi had been diligently focusing on her studies. She and Huainan were not close in high school though they both ended up in the same university. Destiny brings them together on an excursion in Red Canyon Valley. Their relationship develops as they start to hit it off. However, Ye Zhanyan and Ding Shuijing's meddling as well as complicated personal matters lead to all sorts of misunderstandings.