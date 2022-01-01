Not Available

Unscrewed With Martin Sargent reveals the pop culture side of technology: what's new, what's hip, what's hot. The ultimate showcase for the darker, funnier, sexier world of the modern technophile, Unscrewed With Martin Sargent pushes the boundaries of late night television. Hosted by funny and forthright Martin (Marty) Sargent from The Screen Savers, with his sidekick, the lovely Laura Swisher, this outrageous 30 minutes promises to go where no other show on television has gone. Marty mingles with tantalizing guests in studio and remotely. Daring topics are covered by field pieces, product segments, hidden camera surprises, monologues and more, including Marty's now world-famous Twisted List. And let's not forget Girls Gone Wired, and Porn Tips from Judy the Porn Mom. Marty and his team are not shy and promise to uncover the most revealing stories behind technology. This show began its life on May 26, 2003 on Tech