Unsealed: Alien Files

In 2011, a vault of government files were released to the public by the Freedom of Information Act. Among these, the Blue Planet Project, containing thousands of reports on UFO sightings and alien activity...these were the files they didn't want you to see! Now Alien Files: Unsealed investigates these recently-released documents and re-examines key evidence and follows developing leads of mass UFO sightings, personal abductions, government cover-ups and breaking alien news from around the world. The show also delves into the "photoshopping" of space, the value of Wikileaks, and the role social media plays in alien stories. Finally, the newly released documents are analysed to see how alien visitations may have affected our past, and what influence they may have on our future. Exposing the biggest secret on planet Earth, Alien Files: Unsealed will have believers wanting more and skeptics questioning their long-held beliefs!