The fiction series UNSEEN tells the story of how, over ten days, people and their families face a mysterious phenomenon : some of them become invisible. Out of sight, the invisibles can do anything without being seen, nobody to punish them, nobody to compliment them, nobody to judge them, - But is it really an advantage? Some of them are using invisibility as a tool of revenge or domination, others live it as an exile. But all of them will have to make a moral choice: is their invisibility a power or a handicap? What is left for humanity when no one can see us anymore? Facing the unimaginable, seen and unseen will try, each in their own way, to save their own world.
