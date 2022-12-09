The Murders Of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G.

Not Available

“Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.” is a 10-episode, scripted true crime limited series that chronicles the dual police investigations of Detective Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) and Detective Russell Poole (Jimmi Simpson) into the controversial murders of two of the rap industry’s most legendary players, Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G. (Wavyy Jonez). The series goes beyond the headlines to explore the complicated friendship between these two icons, delving into a culture that both defined them and was forever changed in the wake of their untimely deaths. In seeking the truth behind the conspiracies, the one question that begs to be answered is: how can a case this famous still be unsolved?