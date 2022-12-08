Not Available

A 4-disc collection featuring the best of Unsolved Mysteries segments about Miracles. Explore the paranormal with host Robert Stack in this collection of the best Unsolved Mysteries: Miracles. Sacred locations, profound visions, Earth-bound angels and miraculous healing powers! Unsolved Mysteries: Miracles reveals the heavenly interventions that millions of believers have experienced around the world. From Christmas prayers that are answered to the unexplainable healing touch of alternative medicines and visitations by the Virgin Mary, observe the power of faith when science fails to answer what clergy and prophecy miraculously solve.